Introducing its new processors on September 8, AMD made an ambitious entrance to the market. Switching to Zen 3 architecture with the Ryzen 5000 series, AMD experienced a big improvement on the single-core side. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su described the new processors as the best game processors on the market. Another detail that makes consumers as happy as the new processors is the game campaigns. Now Far Cry 6 campaign has been announced for select AMD Ryzen processors.

We also shared the release date and price of the Ryzen 5 5600, which was not introduced at the event.

Far Cry 6 offer for select AMD Ryzen processors

When new processors and graphics cards hit the market, they can come with game gifts to reach a wider audience. We have seen this situation on NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards before. On the processor side, AMD was gifting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with Ryzen 3000 XT series processors, which it launched in July.

AMD, which made an ambitious entry into the market with the Ryzen 5000 series, wants to support it. Far Cry 6 campaign announced for select AMD Ryzen processors. Beginning October 20, when you purchase the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X, you will be able to get Ubisoft’s upcoming open world-themed game Far Cry 6 for free.

The game, which will be given as a digital copy, will most likely be used in Uplay. Additionally, a few special in-game gifts are expected for Far Cry 6. In addition to Ryzen 5000 series processors, you can benefit from the Far Cry 6 campaign on the same date by purchasing one of the Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 3800XT processors with the Equipped to Win campaign.



