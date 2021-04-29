Far Cry 6: New Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows CGI Creative Process

Far Cry 6: French animation studio Unit Image, which works with Ubisoft on the creation of graphics and CGI, released a new video from Far Cry 6, detailing the creative process of capturing motion and some animations featured in the cinematic ad trailer.

In the images, it is possible to observe Giancarlo Esposito, who will give life to Antón Castillo, going through several stages of the captures, including facial movements, expressions, speeches and body gestures. However, the greatest detail is due to the impressive visual richness of the result, making it difficult to even differentiate the character design with the real characteristics of the actor.

Unit Image also presents how the animation scenes were structured, from the creation of environments on the fictional island of Yara to the development of a definitive CGI. According to the company, the furniture molds, scenarios and effects were initially produced, to immediately receive the palettes of colors, textures and suitable materials to finalize the general design. Check out the video below:

Another point worth noting is the affection that Ubisoft gave to the creation of Diego Castillo, played by Anthony Gonzalez. From his movements, facial expressions and even the digitally added hair, everything is treated with incredible perfection, and the character’s fidelity when playing opposite Antón suggests that the animation levels of the next Far Cry will be taken to a new level.

Far Cry 6 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, still without a predicted date