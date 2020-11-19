Far Cry 6 is expected to be released on May 26

The Redmond store is back ahead and announces a release date not yet confirmed by Ubisoft. Following the release of Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, next on the list is Immortals: Fenyx Rising, out on December 3.

Before the plans changed, Far Cry 6 was scheduled for February 2021. However, Ubisoft announced that they would not make it on schedule. Although at the moment they have not revealed a new launch window, Microsoft Store has anticipated. As can be read on the game page, the product will be released on May 26.

Of course this information can be wrong, although it is not the first time that Microsoft Store publishes a date before the company officially does. In fact, it happened exactly the same with Immortals: Fenyx Rising, as we published in MeriStation. If confirmed, the delay will be just three months.

The Cuban guerrilla

If Far Cry 5 was set in a dystopian United States and controlled by a sect of fanatics, the sixth installment changes the register and takes us to an island inspired by Cuba. There, President Antón Castillo, the candidate who won the elections, soon freed himself from democracy to become a dictator. Castillo firmly believes that his actions are legitimate, and that everything he does is by and for the people (albeit without the people).

Faced with this situation, the revolution begins to take shape in the streets. Meanwhile, Antón Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Exposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), teaches his son everything he needs to know to become his successor when the right time comes. Guerrilla wars, bombs and weapons await us.

Far Cry 6 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. As with the company’s other products, those who buy the game on the current generation of consoles will be able to upgrade for free.



