Far Cry 6 Has PC Requirements Revealed

With the release of Far Cry 6 approaching, Ubisoft finally released the specifications needed to run the PC version of the game.

For those who intend to run the game in the computer edition, the producer has made available five different configurations, three with Ray Tracing turned off and two with it turned on. In addition, it was also mentioned that the game will support the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution system, the equivalent of the DLSS system present in Nvidia models.

Check each of the following settings:

1080p and 30fps, with Ray Tracing off

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 460 – 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 – 4GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)

1080p, 60fps, Ray Tracing off

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 – 8GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)

1440p, 60fps, Ray Tracing off

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super – 8GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)

1440p, 60fps, Ray Tracing on

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 6900XT – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 – 8GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)

4K, 30fps, Ray Tracing on

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ

Graphics card: AMD RX 6800 – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 – 10GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and Luna.