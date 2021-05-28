Far Cry 6 Has A Release Date; New Trailer

Far Cry 6 confirms its final release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The revolution begins in October. Far Cry 6 has confirmed its release date as part of its official presentation in May. The new installment of the long-lived Ubisoft franchise will arrive on October 7 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. During the event, a new trailer focused on the gameplay was shown, which you can see at the top of this news.

Far Cry 6, We Have Already Seen It: Impressions

In MeriStation we have had the opportunity to see in greater depth what the production of Ubisoft Toronto will propose. The game will take us to Yara, an island with clear Cuban inspiration, which is on the brink of revolution. Through this link you can read the full text, as well as the interview we have carried out with its main designer, David Grivel.

What can we expect from Far Cry 6? Broadly speaking, the arsenal will consist of 49 weapons diversified into various groups. Given the economic sanctions that have plagued the country, we must take advantage of the resources at our disposal to manufacture and customize the tools of destruction. Grivel explains that if we take an AK-47, for example, we can “install a silencer or a telescopic sight that suits your style and that also serves to improve” the rifle.

We will play Dani Rojas, an experienced warrior who will seek to end the regime of Anton Castillo, the dictator who has ruled with an iron fist in recent years. On Rojas, we will be able to customize the genre, as well as the equipment depending on the circumstances around you.

Remember that the native version in the new generation will be launched on the same day as the rest of the platforms, that is, it will take advantage of the capabilities of the recently released hardware since its launch. The revolution begins.