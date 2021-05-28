Far Cry 6 Has 8-Minute Gameplay Leaked On The Internet; Check Out

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft had confirmed that Far Cry 6 would receive a gameplay trailer tomorrow (28), but it seems that there was no time to wait, as the Polish channel ROJSON has already published the material in full with all the combat details, locomotion on the map and even details of the story. Because it is a leaked material, the video can go off the air at any time.

In the video below, we see the protagonist using several different weapons (which even includes a CD launcher) in a scenario that mixes urban environments of a Cuban island with tropical forests. Among the new features, there is the possibility of customizing vehicles and even having a pet alligator on your journey. Check out:

Because the video is in Polish, it’s difficult to understand some plot details. However, it is possible to observe in great detail the combat mechanics, such as the stealth sections, weapon creation, explosive moments in droves (which have jet packs, rockets and heavy machine guns) and, of course, more news about the new map of Far Cry 6.

For those who are not on the inside, the sixth title of the franchise will take players to an island that has Cuba as an inspiration, an element that will bring one of the most urban environments ever seen in the series. Combining several biomes and places filled with residences. To move around the world, players will be able to use cars, horses and even battle tanks.

Elsewhere in the video, we see that the pet system, first seen in Far Cry Primal, is back. In addition to the cutest puppy in games is back (and he can distract enemies), there’s the option of having other animals as companions, like the alligator that we see in the gameplay video.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled to arrive later this fiscal year from Ubisoft (which runs until March 2022) and will have versions for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Anxious? We’ll probably see more details of the game at E3 2021.