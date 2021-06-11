Far Cry 6: Giancarlo Esposito Considers That His Character “Is Not A Villain”

Far Cry 6: The actor behind mythical characters like Gus Fring (Breaking Bad) or Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian) was at the Summer Game Fest 2021. One of the most special guests at Summer Game Fest 2021 has been Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who plays characters like Gus Fring (Breaking Bad) or Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian). He is also one of the stars of Far Cry 6, the video game developed by Ubisoft Toronto, where he plays the fearsome Anton Castillo. As dictator of the island of Yara, a fictional nation located in the Pacific, he rules with an iron hand. His intention is to restore splendor to the country, even if for this he has to trample on his people. But is Castillo a villain? For Esposito he is not, as he has commented during the event.

“He really attracted me because he is a guy who first loves his family, his community and his country. In addition, he was in line with what is happening in the world politically today and in the past ”, he said when he explained his role. “I’m not a villain, this guy loves his country. He wants to empower you, Keighley, ”he continued with humor. “He wants to empower you to get up and tell your truth.” It does not seem, however, that his methods are precisely loving.

A revolution in Yara

It goes without saying that Castillo’s actions have consequences. Many of his compatriots, tired of violence and repression, begin to plot a revolution. In fact, the main theme of Far Cry 6 is guerrilla warfare, the struggle of a crushed people who do everything in their power to reverse the situation and free Yara once and for all. With precarious means, the guerrillas search the scene in order to find resources to help them fight against the powerful army of the dictator.

Far Cry 6 will be fully uncovered at Ubisoft Forward, which will take place on June 12 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST). The title will be released on October 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.