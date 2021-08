A little over a month before the release of Far Cry 6, the title with the iconic Giancarlo Esposito as the villain, got a trailer focused on the story during the Gamescom 2021 broadcast. Check out the trailer below:

Far Cry 6 arrives on October 7th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.