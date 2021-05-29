Far Cry 6 Gets Official Gameplay Trailers and Arrives in October

Far Cry 6: Today (28) was a day full of news for Far Cry 6, which finally revealed a little more gameplay, as well as confirming its release for the next October 7th! A leak had already made available yesterday about 8 minutes of content, but Ubisoft brought new scenes in its latest presentation:

We now have two brand new trailers, one focused on the story of the character Dani Rojas (above), and the other featuring a deeper dive into the adventure gameplay mechanics (below), with plenty of neat shooting!

Far Cry 6 will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Google Stadia, and the developer guarantees that the older-gen versions of the game are also technically performing. PS5 or Xbox Series X owners, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy the game with even more whimsy, complete with 4K resolution running at 60 FPS!

Perhaps even more important than all the information above, we now officially know that it will be possible to pet both the puppy and the alligator in the game! I heard a “GOTY” going around?!

You can pet the dog (and the crocodile) in Far Cry 6 pic.twitter.com/PSzV1EJgcK — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 28, 2021

What did you think of the news revealed today? Are you looking forward to the game’s release? Let us know in the comments below! Far Cry 6 arrives on October 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.