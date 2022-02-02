Far Cry 6: Free Rambo Crossover Now Available

Far Cry 6: After bringing Danny Trejo to Yara, Ubisoft today announced a new free mission for Far Cry 6 with the release of the All the Blood DLC. Inspired by the first three films in the Rambo series, the content is now available to download for free on all platforms.

The crossover is the result of a partnership between the developer and STUDIOCANAL, the company that owns the rights to the long-running franchise starring Sylvester Stallone, which was successful around the world. Now, Rambo’s action “returns” to the battlefields in the Republic of Yara. In the DLC, players must help a superfan of the war movie series seek revenge against Yara’s army.

According to Ubi, All the Blood has “fights worthy of 1980s movies”, bringing “new content blends stealth and action, and features numerous references to the iconic Rambo films”. Completing the mission grants players the Vengeance Bow, as well as an explosive capable of destroying helicopters and heavy combat units.

To get even more into the 80s mood, starting today, players can now purchase the Rambo Bundle, which comes with a variety of equipment inspired by the movie warrior. The content pack “allows you to customize the experience with iconic items from the franchise, such as weapons, vehicles and more.”

Those interested in venturing into Yara can take advantage of deals starting this week, with deals of “up to 40% off select editions of Far Cry 6, plus 25% off the Season Pass for all platforms”.

Far Cry 6 has versions for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, including via Ubisoft+ subscription.