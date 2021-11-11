Far Cry 6: DLC Brings Iconic Villain Vaas Next Week

Far Cry 6: Next week, players will be able to discover — or rediscover — the definition of insanity with the arrival of the first DLC of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass.

The extra content will put players in control of Vaas Montenegro, the iconic villain who stole the show in Far Cry 3 in a DLC that, according to Ubisoft, is “unlike anything you’ve seen in Far Cry.”

On Twitter, actor Michael Mando, interpreter of the character, announced the arrival of new downloadable content, which will be one inspired by the roguelite genre.

In Vaas: Insanity, you’ll need to explore a “bizarre version” of the Rook Islands in search of keys to escape the ghosts that haunt the villain’s mind, while his story is unraveled. “The DLC is a unique opportunity to better understand his character, fears and motivations,” Ubisoft said in a press release.

With only one pistol in hand at the start of the game, players must fight for their own survival by seeking out new weapons and strengthening the character as they level up. The content, which will be available for download and purchase next week, is described by the publisher as a “trial and error game”.

To play Vaas: Insanity, you will need the base game. The DLC will arrive for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC next Tuesday, November 16th.