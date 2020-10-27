Far Cry 6 confirms improvements PS5 and Xbox Series X

Both projects confirm their commitment to move to 4K resolution and 60 FPS. We review the technical aspects of Ubisoft’s works.

Ubisoft has shared on its official website the improvements and technical details of its next projects, including two of the AAA launches in the sector between now and early 2021: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. Both titles, one planned for November 10 and another for next February, have confirmed their commitment to run at 4K resolution and 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The standard desired (and demanded) by users will be met in both large productions. In addition, both these as Watch Dogs Legion, Immortal Fenyx Rising and Riders Republic will have a free update: if we buy them on PS4 / Xbox One, that is, the current generation of consoles, we can update totally free, at no cost, to download the version digital version of PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, respectively.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 will squeeze the next generation

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Ubisoft’s big release for this holiday season. The Viking-era-based title will benefit on Xbox Series X | S from Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage, which translates to anecdotal load times and 4K resolution at 60 FPS on the top model, Xbox Series X. On PS5 too The 4K / 60 FPS combo is confirmed with the use of Tempest 3D Audio Engine technology, to listen to the game with Sony’s three-dimensional sound, as well as ultra-low loading times thanks to the SSD memory. On November 10 it will be available in stores for all platforms; In Europe, until November 19 we will not be able to start playing it on PS5.

Far Cry 6 is the other title to highlight in this release. Yara Island will open its doors on February 18, 2021 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, but it is on these last two platforms where the most demand is expected. In both PS5 and Xbox Series X there is the commitment to move to 4K resolution and 60 FPS. Neither in Valhalla nor in this sixth installment of Far Cry have details been revealed about the Xbox Series S versions, where what is certain is that it will not reach 4K resolution, but 1440p maximum.



