Far Cry 6 confirms AMD FidelityFX support and more

Ubisoft surprised everyone during its Ubisoft Connect in July, when it announced Far Cry 6. The adventure series created by Crytek and which prospered in the hands of the French producer gained fame with Far Cry 3, was acclaimed by Far Cry 5 and wants to remain relevant with the 6th numbered title, now set in a fictional country based in Cuba and with the presence of the illustrious Giancarlo Esposito, actor of Breaking Bad, The Boys and The Mandalorian, as the villain.

Planned to hit consoles and PCs in February 2021, Far Cry 6 ended up being postponed and should now arrive on May 26 next year, as leaks pointed out. While we wait for the game to arrive, Ubisoft, in partnership with AMD, today brought more details of the next major launch of the franchise that should excite the most anxious fans.

The game featured in the fifth episode of the Radeon RX 6000 Partner Showcase series, which has featured exclusive features used on AMD’s new cards in selected titles. They have already participated in the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands series, with Ray tracing and Variable Rate Shading (VRS), DiRT 5 with VRS and Ambient Occlusion from AMD’s FidelityFX package and Godfall with Ray Tracing and Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS).

According to Oleksandr Polishchuk, Senior 3D Programmer at Ubisoft, Far Cry 6 will feature Ray Tracing, VRS and CAS. It is not yet known exactly what effects will be applied via Ray Tracing, but considering the lack of focus on reflections and the use of the so-called hybrid SSR for reflections, it is believed that the feature will be geared towards the game’s shadows.

Meanwhile, VRS should reduce the level of detail in elements that are not highlighted in the player’s camera, and CAS promises to increase the sharpness of the image by calculating the image contrast. Obviously, Nvidia GPUs have not been mentioned so far, so chances are we will see Ray Tracing effects exclusivity on AMD cards temporarily, as well as on Godfall.



