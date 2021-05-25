Far Cry 6: Collectible Item Appears in Leaked Video

Far Cry 6:A video shared on the Far Cry 6 subreddit shows a collectible from the Ubisoft game. The teaser is less than a minute long and features a statue of Antón (father) and Diego Castillo, characters featured in the game’s ad trailer.

This seems to be a piece for the collector’s edition. It is worth remembering that Ubisoft has already shared details of what we can expect from each edition. According to the studio, Far Cry 6 will be available in three editions in addition to the standard: Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Collector’s Edition.

Gold Edition will come with the base game and the Season Pass.

Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass and what the publisher calls the Ultimate Pack, which includes Jungle Expedition Pack, Croc Hunter Pack and Vice Pack.

Collector’s Edition features a replica of the “Toaster”, the game’s flamethrower. The item is 72 cm and comes with an illustrated manual explaining how to assemble it. This package also comes with an exclusive steelbook, a 64-page illustrated book, a set of 10 stickers, a Chorizo ​​keychain, a map and the game’s soundtrack.

Far Cry 6 does not yet have a release date set. The game was expected in February 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic, according to Ubisoft.

Regarding the history of the game, we know that it takes place on the island of Yara, governed by the dictator (El Presidente) Antón. Played by Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring in Breaking Bad), the character appears in the ad trailer teaching his son Diego about the relationship between the townspeople and the family.

Although there is no official date, we saw that the promise is that by September 2022 this title will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia.