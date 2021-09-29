Far Cry 6: Chicharrón Rooster Escapes, Sows Chaos In Yara And Is Already Part Of The Guerrilla

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft presents a new cinematic trailer for its long-awaited new open-world shooter, due out on October 7. In Far Cry 6‘s Yara there is nothing more fearsome than the Guapo crocodile’s bites, nor is there anything as adorable (and lethal) as the Chorizo ​​puppy’s gaze. Chicharrón, on the other hand, does not have teeth, but it does have a very sharp beak. After serving in cockfights, the animal escapes from its captors and leaves the dictator’s soldiers behind. What they don’t know is that he will end up joining the guerrilla, in his own way. Part of his journey can be seen in the cinematic trailer that Ubisoft has shared and that you can see below these lines.

Like Guapo and Chorizo, this animal is one of the companions of the main character, Dani Rojas, so we can send it to the battlefield to kill some enemies in its path. And the whole territory is full of soldiers of President Antón Castillo, the dictator who controls the nation from his palace in the capital Esperanza.

Yara doesn’t believe in oppressors

Ubisoft’s new Toronto and Montreal production is about the guerrillas. While Castillo and his forces try to crush any hint of opposition, the Libertad group and other guerrilla cells plan actions with the aim of weakening the regime. The ultimate goal is, of course, to overthrow the dictator to usher in a new era in Yara. It will not be easy, since the Government has the army and the resources to continue oppressing the people.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. The new-generation version, free for those who have the game on previous consoles, will not incorporate ray tracing as on PC, but it will add other additional improvements, in addition to working at 4K / 60 FPS.