Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine Postponed

French game studio Ubisoft also gave sad news about its two upcoming major games as it announced its quarter results. The company’s long-anticipated games Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will be released in Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2022, which will run from April 2, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Ubisoft said the following about the delay.

Statement by Ubisoft

Ubisoft originally announced that Far Cry 6 will be released on February 18, 2021. Rainbow Six Quarantine, on the other hand, had an uncertain release date, sometime in 2020. With this new statement, it seems that both games have been postponed to a later date. Ubisoft said in a statement about the delay, “Taking advantage of this strong momentum and moving Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021 – 2022 to exploit their full potential due to production difficulties caused by COVID-19 for 2020 – 2021. We set our new revenue targets. ” said.

“Maintaining our solid financial goals while maximizing the long-term value of our intellectual property rights highlights the growing recurring nature of our revenue, the strength of our franchise portfolio, and the confidence in our holiday season release list.” Ubisoft thinks to successfully overcome this process with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion games. Apart from these games, the French company does not have a goal of launching a new game in the short term.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10, 2020, if Ubisoft does not receive a new delay. Watch Dogs: Legion aims to release Immortals Fenyx Rising, Just Dance 2021, Riders Republic and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake in the first quarter of 2021.



