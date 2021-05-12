Far Cry 6 And Rainbow Six Quarantine Arrive Until September

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft has declared its earnings for the 2020 – 2021 period, in which it also confirms the release period for some of its most anticipated games, including Far Cry 6.

According to the company, six games are ready to be released by March 31, 2022. In addition to Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine / Parasite, Riders Republic, The Division Heartland, Prince of Persia (Remake) are mentioned ): The Sands of Time and Roller Champions.

Of these games, the company has also promised that Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarentine will arrive by September this year. It is worth mentioning that Skull and Bones, a pirate game, has been postponed and that is why it is not on the list. Now, according to the new plans released, it may be that the game will only be released in 2023.

Ubisoft will focus more on free to play

The company also explains how it plans to shift its focus from AAA games to free titles to play in the coming years. According to Ubisoft’s chief financial officer, Frederick Duguet, the studio no longer believes that the release of three or four triple-A games per year has a direct relationship to value creation.

Even with the change in strategy, Duguet ensures that his future free-to-play games arrive as an addition to existing franchises. The financial director comments that this strategy will focus on high quality games for all platforms and highlights that this should still take a long time to be done in an assertive manner.