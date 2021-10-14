Far Cry 6 And It’s Tchan Star In New Clip With Mix Of Brazil And Yara

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft Brasil released this Thursday (14) an unusual video clip. To celebrate the recent release of Far Cry 6, set in an island paradise, the developer called the Brazilian group É o Tchan for a musical partnership.

The video ‘É o Tchan Em Yara’ has original lyrics and choreographies, in addition to, of course, the participation of Beto Jamaica and Compadre Washington. The duo is accompanied by dancers from Cia. Daniel Saboia.

The video follows the group arriving on the fictional island of Yara, which is experiencing a war between the dictatorial government and revolutionaries. Watch:

According to the head of Community at Ubisoft Brasil, Guilherme Sarda, the choice of the group was made by hand. That’s because the band’s songs “mix humor and double meaning”, a characteristic that Ubisoft Brasil was looking for for the project. “Furthermore, the group has always sung about real places, never in a fictitious country, and the intention of our Ubisoft Creative Hub team was to make a joke that would lead both gamers and É o Tchan fans to know more about this place called Yara,” he says.

Far Cry 6 is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.