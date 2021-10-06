Far Cry 6, Analysis. Are You A True Or A False Yarano?

Far Cry 6: We analyze the new installment of the first-person shooter developed by Ubisoft Toronto and Montreal, a chaotic and fun action experience. Reality is relative and depends on the perspective of the person observing it. For Antón Castillo, the villain of Far Cry 6, rebuilding his paradise is everything. Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean, is a memory from another time. After years of revolutions and economic blockades, the country has been paralyzed in yesterday, as if it were an old photograph or an obsolete object. The President wants his nation to rise again, but his methods of doing so are despotism and violence.

And he says and repeats ad infinitum: “Are you a true or a false Yarano?” The answer to that question, which is recurrent in the title, is easy to answer: from his perspective, everyone who opposes him is not a real Yarano. His maxim about him? Either with me or against me. Your solution to him? Murder and torture.

“Lions or lambs. We are lions, and lions eat lambs” —Antón Castillo, El Presidente.

Víviro, Yara’s native tobacco plantations, are his great project. They have been genetically modified in order to cure cancer, but above all, with the aim of selling to international powers the idea that they have a miracle treatment. What they hide (or perhaps not very eagerly) is that for its cultivation and production it uses slave labor, among other atrocities.

The villain has always played an important role in the Far Cry saga, an aspect that does not change in the sixth installment. It is played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), an actor who has specialized in these types of roles. Cold, calculating, extremely violent and virulent, the character is a terrible bad manual. Behind it, of course, there is a context story, although it seemed to us that his son Diego has more interesting nuances. He doubts his fate, his father’s methods and behavior.