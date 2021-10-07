Far Cry 6 Among The New Games Supported By NVIDIA GeForce Now This Week

Far Cry 6: NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service allows you to enjoy titles from various digital store libraries. Joining the guerrillas is a reality in Far Cry 6. Unless, of course, you don’t decide to explore the alternate ending. The new from Ubisoft Toronto and Montreal will also be one of the games that will be added this week to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW catalog, a cloud service that offers the opportunity to enjoy compatible games from the different stores (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, etc) via streaming.

In addition to the sixth installment of Far Cry, players will be able to enjoy titles such as Gone Home, The Bus or PC Building Simulator. NVIDIA has also previewed some of the titles that will be added in October. Among the most prominent we can find Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic or The Forgotten City. Many of them benefit from graphical improvements linked to the company’s technology.

Games to be added this week

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Connect)

F.I.S.T .: Forged in Shadow Torch (Steam)

PC Building Simulator (Free on Epic Games Store)

The Bus (Steam)

Going Medieval (Steam)

Gone Home (Steam)

Space Haven (Steam)