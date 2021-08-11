Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Can Have Standalone Version

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon started the Far Cry spin-off tradition back in 2013. The game, which was first announced as a joke, was so successful that it will return in a Classic Edition version as part of Far Cry’s Season Pass Cry 6. And now an official registration in the US could be an indication that this re-release will have a standalone version as well.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition appeared with an M rating for 17+ on the ESRB, the body that suggests appropriate age groups for US entertainment products. This kind of separate rating, not tied to Far Cry 6, could be an indication that the game can be purchased separately.

If the information turns out to be true, it wouldn’t come as a surprise. Ubisoft did exactly the same process with the original Far Cry 3. A Classic Edition of the game was offered to anyone who purchased the Far Cry 5 Season Pass, but eventually the game was also made available alone for $20.

What is expected is that Ubisoft will do some kind of special treatment with Blood Dragon, at least. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition was a re-release of the game exactly as it was, even locked at 30fps. Doing that again with Blood Dragon at a time when consoles already run almost every game at 60fps would be pretty frustrating.