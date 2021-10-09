Far Cry 2: Ubisoft Confirms Fan Theory About The Game’s Villain

Far Cry 2: One of the differentials of the Far Cry series is the story behind each of its villains, something that has always caught the attention of the community. A proof of this is that many fans have thought that The Jackal, the villain of Far Cry 2, is Jack Carver of the original title.

The information in question was disclosed in a documentary that addresses all villains in the Nele franchise, Clint Hocking, creative director of the second game in the Far Cry franchise, revealed the data in question.

“The Jackal is supposedly Jack Carver from the original Far Cry. Jack Carver in the original Far Cry was that kind of shrewd crook, smuggler, and arms dealer. The idea was [the Jackal] to just be him, 10 years later or something like that, after seeing whatever he saw on this island [during the Far Cry events]. Maybe it was drug induced, maybe it’s post-traumatic stress disorder, or maybe it’s real. But the idea is that, a decade later, he leveled his smuggling game and got involved in this conflict,” explained the director to the IGN website.

Joining the clues

This whole theory started when fans noticed similarities in the look of the two characters, especially due to the version of Far Cry Instincts. In addition, they also noted that both had served in the US Navy and had an illegal arms trade operation.

