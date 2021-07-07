FAQ Nintendo Switch OLED: Questions and possible doubts resolved

Nintendo Switch OLED: After the announcement of the new model of the Nintendo Switch family, we respond to possible doubts that have arisen and may appear. Nintendo Switch OLED is now official. The current generation of consoles of the Japanese company grows with a revision, an iteration focused on improving the experience of the original model published in 2017 and, more particularly, improving this experience on the portable plane thanks to its new screen. Now, once the characteristics, specifications, price and release date are known, we invite you to take a look at this selection of questions and answers where we will try to answer possible frequent doubts.