Fantasy Tower: how to get and use Seabreeze Gachapon Coins

The Summer Seabreeze event in Tower of Fantasy is now available to all players who have completed the main story quest Ecological Station Intruders. At the center of this event are Seabreeze Gachapon coins, a currency that can be used to draw various awards. For those fans who are interested in getting some Summer Seabreze awards, this guide details how to get and how to use Seabreeze Gachapon coins in Tower of Fantasy.

Fantasy Tower: how to Get Seabreeze Gachapon Coins

Players can receive five free Seabreeze Gachapon Coins as a reward on the first day of the event. To be clear, rewards can be accessed by clicking the present icon in the upper right corner of the screen, and daily rewards can be found in the supply section. It is noteworthy that the daily reward is updated at 5:00 every day of the event, and fans will have the opportunity to receive 400 dark crystals and 10 red cores in Tower of Fantasy as it continues.

There is also an option to purchase Seabreeze Gachapon coins at the price of 100 dark crystals per coin. Tower of Fantasy players who are interested in choosing this option should click the store icon in the upper right corner of the screen, and then click the “Limited Gift Set” tab on the left. It is noteworthy that fans are limited to buying 94 Seabreeze Gachapon coins in the store, although this is enough to get all the rewards presented in the event.

Fantasy Tower: how to Use Seabreeze Gachapon Coins

With a few Seabreeze Gachapon coins in hand, players must return to the rewards, and then click on Summer Seabreeze at the bottom of the screen. This action will take fans of gacha games to the menu, where they can draw with their coins, as well as choose one coin or ten at once. This menu also shows the rewards that can be obtained using Seabreeze Gachapon coins, as well as the number of times each individual reward can be obtained.

Of these awards, perhaps the most exciting are the “Vacation by the Sea” costume, the “Animal Hairpin” accessory, the “Kitty Coast” avatar, the “Salt Wave” avatar frame and the “Summer Stream” chat bubble. However, these awards are quite rare, and MMORPG fans have only a 0.12% chance of getting any of them at the first draw. While these odds will improve as more sweepstakes are played, players who are interested in these rare rewards should expect to spend quite a lot of Seabreeze Gachapon coins.

Tower of Fantasy is available on mobile devices and PCs.