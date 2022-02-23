Fantastic Beasts 3 Gets Beautiful Posters; Brazilian Actress Is Featured

Fantastic Beasts 3: Last Tuesday (22), Warner Bros. released new posters for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, revealing more official character details and confirming that he will be appearing in the franchise’s newest entry into theaters.

The images were published with a message from Jude Law, Dumbledore’s interpreter in the trilogy. In a statement, the actor did not hide the emotion of bringing the legendary wizard to life once again in the spin-off saga and confirmed that it was a “privilege” to play “one of the most powerful wizards in the world”. Check out Law’s press release and the new Fantastic Beasts 3 posters below.

“Hello everyone! What a privilege it is to play Albus Dumbledore,” Law began. “One of the most powerful magicians in the world. A man who is always one step ahead. A man who believes in the good of people and someone quick to offer wise, if not cryptic, advice. Well, this Thursday, February 24th, A new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released.”

“I’m thrilled to say that some of the backstories that helped shape the legendary wizard we’ve come to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film. The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him. him to face his biggest test yet. Now, to prepare for the trailer, we invite you to join Dumbledore’s first army. Let us see all your favorite cosplays, fanart, tattoos and quotes — anything Dumbledore related , this wonderful character that we all adore.”