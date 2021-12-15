Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets | At What Point Does The Story Take Place?

Fantastic Animals: The new film set in the magical world of Harry Potter will be released in theaters next April 2022. The Harry Potter cinematic universe did not close with the release of Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011. Warner Bros and the author of the novels, J.K. Rowling, along with screenwriter Steve Kloves and director David Yates, have been working on the Fantastic Beasts film saga for a few years, set in the first half of the 20th century. On April 8, 2022, the third film, Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets, will be released. One wonders at what point in the chronology it is located exactly.

Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them (2016) delighted us with the story of Newt Scamander, the famous author of the textbook used by students of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The original novels do not explore the adventures of this character, which is why this entire new saga has been built around the figure of Scamander. If the first film took place in the 1920s, The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) advances a few months in time, until 1927.

Dumbledore’s Secrets, when does it take place?

It is difficult to establish an exact chronology, but everything seems to indicate that the story will unfold over a fairly long period of time. Several years have passed since the events narrated in The Crimes of Grindelwald, so we are now fully into the 1930s. The world is about to change forever, and not just from a Muggle (non-magical) perspective. but also for wizards and witches. The narrative rushes into World War II, with the landmark 1945 on the horizon.

In 1945, Japan unconditionally surrendered to the allies. In the wizarding world, Albus Dumbledore duels Gellert Grindelwall. Will we see this moment in the third movie? It remains to be seen, since in principle there are two other planned films, because the project was conceived as a pentalogy.

“Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he relies on Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a fearless Muggle baker on a perilous mission, where they encounter old and new animals and take on a legion each. more and more Grindelwald fans, ”says the official synopsis.

Directed again by David Yates, The Secrets of Dumbledore questions to what extent the future headmaster of Hogwarts can stand on the sidelines of what is happening.