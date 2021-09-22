Fantastic Animals 3 Gets Official Name And New Release Date

Fantastic Animals 3: Warner. Bros announced, on Wednesday (22), that the third film in the Harry Potter spin-off series will be called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

In addition, the production gained a new release date. Previously slated to premiere on July 15, 2022, the feature will now be released on April 15 in the United States. Warner Bros. he did not confirm, however, the date on which the film will arrive in Brazilian cinemas.

In 2019, it was even speculated that part of the production would take place in Brazil. However, insiders even said that the producers gave up on the idea. Check out the brief teaser released today:

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will have a cast replacement. Johnny Depp, who had played the villain Grindelwald, was fired after being accused of assault by ex-wife Amber Heard. Mads Mikkelsen has been slated to replace the star.

Additionally, the cast will feature names such as Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Richard Coyle, Jessica Williams, Wilf Scolding and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Directing will return to David Yates, who has commanded the last 4 Harry Potter films and the first two in the spin-off series. The screenplay will be by J.K Rowling and Steve Kloves.