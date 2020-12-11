Fantastic 4 joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel confirms the director of the current Spider-Man trilogy, Jon Watts, as responsible for bringing the Fantastic Four back to the Marvel Universe.

It seems that The Fantastic Four will have a third chance on the big screen. Marvel confirmed during Disney Investor Day 2020 that a new movie of them is on the way with Jon Watts at the helm. Watts is the director of the current Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tom Holland, and will be responsible for integrating the heroes of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will be part of Phase 5 and their film is scheduled for 2023, although Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thing could debut earlier, specifically in Captain Marvel 2, the latter dated for November 11, 2022.

Disney +, Marvel’s priority

Apart from the Fantastic 4 movie, Disney Investor Day made it clear to us the roadmap that the mouse company is going to follow from now on. During the event, the production company made a promise to add more than 50 new Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar series to Disney + over the next few years. The streaming platform has achieved more than 85 million subscribers in just twelve months, but it is not going to stop there. For now, the following projects from the Marvel factory have already been confirmed:

WandaVision (January 2020)

The Falcon an the Winter Soldier (March 2020)

Loki (May 2020)

What If …? (summer 2020)

Ms. Marvel (late 2020)

Hawkeye

She-hulk

Moon knight

Secret invasion

IronHeart

Armor Wars

I am groot

Disney + price rises

Something similar will happen with the George Lucas universe, as 10 Star Wars series have already been announced for Disney +. But unfortunately, the increase in originals on the platform will be accompanied by a price increase. The service will cost 8.99 euros (for the current 6.99) as of February 23, 2021, date on which, in return, the incorporation of part of the Fox catalog, now renamed within Disney, is also expected. like Star. Those who are already subscribed will be able to continue paying the current fee until August 2021, but from then on the price will go up for everyone.



