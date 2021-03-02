Fantasian: Final Fantasy creative game thinks RPG style

Hironobu Sakaguchi is known for his work in Final Fantasy, and the newest project to bear his name is strongly inspired by Snes’ Final Fantasy 3, considered by many to be one of the best in the series. Entitled Fantasian, it promises to bring several new features to the RPG genre.

The first detail that draws attention is the fact that the production team, together with partner companies, created more than 150 dioramas to form the game’s scenarios, giving it a more peculiar charm during the explorations. Speaking of explorations, several interactions with different characters are expected to collect information and other more traditional elements.

Rethinked battles

Another detail mentioned by the director is the fact that, although the game has turn-based combat, it brings something different to this mix: the Dimengeon system.

According to the explanations, the player can activate this system to avoid some confrontations while walking around the map, sending the monsters to another reality while he is active. As soon as the time for power is over, you can choose whether you want to face them all at once or in groups, which can generate some very interesting mechanics along the way.

Finally, the story of Fantasian (which will be released for Apple Arcade sometime in 2021) will give control to Leo, who goes in search of his lost father and ends up in an alternative dimension called Machine Realm. In the process he loses his memory, remembering only that a girl named Kina brought him back to the Human Realm.