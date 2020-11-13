Fans will recognize the location of Billie Eilish’s new video

Billie Eilish released the music video for her single, ‘Therefore I Am’, and her fans in Los Angeles recognized Glendale Galleria as their new setting.

When we all fall asleep, where does Billie Eilish go? To the mall, apparently.

Released on Thursday, the music video for her latest single, “Therefore I Am,” shows the anti-pop phenomenon wreaking havoc in an empty mall after hours. According to her fans, it was filmed in its entirety at the Glendale Galleria, outside Los Angeles, where Billie Eilish was born.

“I’m not your friend or anything,” the green-haired Grammy winner sings as she overlooks Justice, Boarders, Lululemon, Tilly and other familiar shop windows. “Damn you think you are the man / I believe therefore that I am.”

At one point in her adventure at the mall, Billie Eilish throws herself over the abandoned counter of an empty Chipotle and grabs a bag of potato chips. At the end of the video, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker is also juggling a glazed donut, a warm pretzel from Wetzel’s, French fries, and fresh lemonade from Hot Dog on a Stick.

“I don’t want the press to put your name next to mine, we’re on different lines,” he vocalizes while casually grabbing a cake from a Donuts and Coffee stand in the middle of the mall. “So I want to be nice enough, don’t call me bluff / because I hate finding articles, articles, articles.”

Directed by Billie Eilish, the five-minute shopping spree, or shoplifting, appropriately concludes with a security guard kicking her out of the building as the teenage singer heads toward the parking lot, in her trademark baggy shorts and oversized sweater. flapping in the wind.

Naturally, California fans of Billie Eilish immediately identified the local site for her new music release, which has already generated a lot of interest on social media thanks to its unusual and recognizable surroundings.

“Oh to be running around Glendale Galleria with billie eilish stealing food,” @charlizesoleil tweeted.

“I want to get to the point where I can get paid to run around the glendale galleria like billie eilish,” @ b0otsie wrote. Check out more of the fan reactions on Twitter.

I’m here for any music video that takes place in The Glendale Galleria but a lil disappointed it wasn’t the Beverly Center @billieeilish — ✿Lil Zip✿ (@marnizipper) November 12, 2020

Bruh I know she’s a LA native but watching Billie Eilish run around Glendale galleria is like surreal to me pic.twitter.com/1qhY9BwTo1 — ariel 🦋 (@tedddieeee) November 12, 2020

Didn’t have Billie Eilish shooting her music video at the Glendale galleria on my 2020 bingo card — Արաքս (@JoulfaA) November 12, 2020

billie eilish’s new video was shot at the glendale galleria and i hate that i know that — carolina reynoso (@carocarorey) November 12, 2020

“Therefore I Am” is Eilish’s third song to arrive in 2020 after “My Future” and “No Time to Die,” the title track of the latest James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, which has been repeatedly delayed due to that movie theaters remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At age 18, Billie Eilish made history as the youngest performer to write and record a James Bond song, which was released in February, a couple of months before “No Time to Die” was originally scheduled to hit theaters. cinemas.

As we reported in The Truth News, Eilish fans will now have to wait until at least April of next year to hear her Bond theme in action.



