Fans want to publish this new Berserk anime with unreleased scenes

Some fans want to make an ‘anime’ of one of the Berserk stories, which was not covered in past adaptations.

If you have been following the news, you will know that the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, passed away last May. It is not known what will happen to the manga, but some still hope that the rest of it will be adapted as anime.

However, it seems that nothing in that regard is in the works. In light of the above, a group of fans are creating an animated series and recently posted their first trailer online.

Berserk has had three anime from different studios

This production is called Berserk Fan Series and seeks to explore the first stories of Miura’s work. This has never been adapted into anime form and helps shape the personality of Guts, its protagonist.

All because the first anime of 1997, which was made by OLM, does not fully adhere to the original material. Some elements about its origin were changed following the Eclipse Arc. Now they want to redo the above.

This part of the Berserk story manga shows Guts defeating the Snake Apostle, leading him to encounter the Count Slug. The latter rules with an iron fist thanks to a horrible agreement with the God Hand, in order to obtain demonic power for himself.

While Guts tries to finish off the Apostle he runs into the group of demons mentioned above and even a glimpse of Femto’s alternate identity appears.

This is a hobbyist effort

That’s before he meets the leader of the Band of the Hawk at the Golden Age Arc. As you will find it is an interesting part of the story. The one who appears to be leading this effort is amateur entertainer Timm0rtal.

The idea is not bad, but logically on a visual level it is a must. It is difficult to forget the great work OLM did with its anime in 1997 and what Studio 4 ° C did in 2012 with a trilogy of animated films that were very well received.

Too bad the Berserk anime declined later with the 2016 one, which is horrendous. Even because three animation studios – LIDEN FILMS, GEMBA and Millepensee – participated, they could not match what was achieved before.

This anime is one of the worst examples of animation and use of 3D graphics. Returning to the subject, we will have to see how Timm0rtal and the other animators do. But perhaps the rights owners have something to say.