Fans Urge “carefree” Nicole Kidman to Condemn Balenciaga After Bondage Advertising Scandal

Nicole Kidman has been criticized for not condemning a Balenciaga campaign that used “sexualized” images of children.

Last week, a number of cultural figures condemned the luxury fashion house after it carried out a Christmas campaign in which children held the brand’s “teddy bear bags” in their hands, dressed in sadomasochistic-style harnesses, and another advertisement showed Supreme Court documents relating to child pornography cases (via Cosmopolite).

Balenciaga has since postponed the campaign and issued two apologies.

Kidman took part in an advertisement for Balenciaga Spring 2023 along with celebrities including Bella Hadid and Isabelle Huppert. In the advertisement, in which the star of “Big Little Lies” starred, there was a printout of the Supreme Court’s decision on child pornography.

The fashion house recently apologized for the “disturbing documents” in the advertisement and stated that it takes this issue “seriously.”

At the time of writing (November 28), Nicole Kidman has not shared a statement about Balenciaga. Fans commented on her Instagram post advertising the campaign, calling the actor “ignorant” and “indifferent.”

“When people show you who they are, believe them. So disgusting that she doesn’t resent this brand,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “This post shows how ignorant or carefree you are. You should be ashamed of yourself!” and the third said, “Silence is deafening.”

Kim Kardashian, who previously worked with the brand, said she would “reassess” her relationship with Balenciaga.

“As a mother of four children, I was shocked by the disturbing images. The safety of children should be treated with the greatest attention, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she said.