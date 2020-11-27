Fans’ theory for Derek Shepherd to stay on the show.

Fans of the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, Grey’s Anatomy, arrived with its 17th season on November 12 on ABC.

The biggest surprise that the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 brought was the return of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), appearing in Meredith’s dream while she is in serious condition from the coronavirus.

As Grey’s Anatomy fans know, Derek died in season 11 of the drama, as a result of serious injuries caused by a truck run over after he tried to save other people involved in an accident.

Derek Shepherd is one of the most beloved characters by Grey’s Anatomy fans. So much so, that in addition to being excited about his return, regular viewers are generating a theory that according to them, should be presented in the plot of season 17 in order for the character to remain on the show.

Recall that Patrick Dempsey is one of the stars who had an impressive impact on Grey’s Anatomy while he was with his regular character. His return would bring the medical drama back to life according to fans.

In this vein, Grey’s Anatomy viewers are suggesting a theory for Derek to stay on the ABC show. Fans came to Reditt to propose the following:

“I’d be shocked if Derek came back never having died, and his stint at that rural hospital where he died was actually a conspiracy cover-up … that’s something I’ve always wanted to happen.”

“The show has gotten so derailed that I don’t think I’ll even be mad if they bring Derek back through a government cover-up.”

“The only way they’re making my jaw drop at this point is if they revive Derek.”



