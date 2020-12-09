Fan’s statement about Jamie Fraser’s ghost

Starz, is due to deliver to fans Season 6 of the fan-favorite historical drama Outlander, whose production is due to begin early next year.

As Outlander fans know, the production of the new Outlander installment was halted in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

As Outlander season 6 rolls around, restless fans keep speculating about what the future holds for Jamie and Claire. Regulars viewers expect the drama to address the plot related to the appearance of the ghost of Jemie in the first episode of season 1 of the series.

In this sense, one of Outlander’s loyal fans believes that they may have discovered the clues that explain how the ghost of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) appears in the 20th century taking care of his future wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe), while on the moon. honeymoon with Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) in Inverness.

According to the Outlander fan theory, he claims that Jamie’s ghost is related to his fate in Culloden. However, in this case, Jamie’s ghost can only travel through time depending on whether or not he dies in battle.

They explained that Jamie’s ghost can only travel through time to find Claire and start the cycle again, if he dies in the Battle of Culloden. This explained the fan on Reddit:

“We know that Jamie’s ghost is around 25 years old when he shows up in 1945, most people think it’s how old he was in Culloden. I think the ghost is part of a continuous loop that he and Claire live through. But the cycle revolves around what happens to Jamie in battle. If it survives, the story proceeds as we know it. If he dies, his soul is sent to Claire to call her back to him, in essence reestablishing their lives together when she walks through the stones. ”

Despite this, Outlander fans are unsure how and when the cycle of Claire and Jamie’s relationship begins. But they said there are clues that can back up their theory. This they noted:

“Jamie tells Claire several times after meeting that their souls are connected and they can never part. It’s almost as if she doesn’t understand, but he knows that whatever happens, they can start over. Jamie specifically says that her love is greater than death. (Okay, if he dies, he will find her to start his love again) “.



