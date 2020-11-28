Fans spotted this serious mistake on the last season set

Disney +, brought to the screens of the fans of the Star Wars spin-off series, season 2 of the adventures of The Mandalorian, after several months of waiting.

The fans of The Mandalorian turned on social networks after the broadcast of episode 4 of season 2, as a result of an error detected by very observant viewers.

The penultimate episode aired of season 2 of The Mandalorian, a fairly obvious filming set error was seen before the viewers of the fictional series.

The episode titled ‘The Siege’, from season 2 of the Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian, shows Mando / Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda returning to Nevarro, where they team up with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) to blow up a former Imperial base.

While that happens, the three warriors of The Mandalorian run and shoot at the stormtroopers, and you can just see the serious error evident towards the left in the background of the next photo.

As you can see in the image above, a person is standing on the film set wearing clothing very different from the warriors in the sci-fi series The Mandalorian.

The person in the photo does not represent a character in the scene, but rather a member of The Mandalorian film crew who was captured in the shot of the moment.



