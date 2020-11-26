Fans speculate about the seventh installment of the drama

Some might wonder what the future holds beyond this for the drama – here’s everything that is revealed on this. As Lucifer fans will know, the show has already been saved from cancellation twice.

Lucifer will return for a sixth series on the platform, which will act as the final exit. However, given this pattern of bringing the show back, some viewers might wonder if there will be a seventh season as well.

Of course, with Lucifer, you can never tell another way out given his history.

Although, it seems that the sixth season will really be the last season of the diabolical drama.

Lucifer’s showrunners also opened up about this in an interview, where they said six seasons were perfect for the show. In addition to this, Lucifer Morningstar actor Tom Ellis has confirmed that he will not be returning later.

Before fans get too devastated, there have been some suggestions that the show could continue in another way. Potentially, there could be spin-offs to the show, according to the creators of the Lucifer series.

A fan asked a showrunner if they would bring back the Lucifer series for a spin-off and she replied, “Well, of course they will.” Hopefully something else will be revealed about this.



