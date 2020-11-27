Fans sleep in front of GameStop of PS5 or Xbox Series X

The PS5 and Xbox Series S / X were released earlier this month. But there are still many consumers looking for a new console, so some even camped outside a GameStop store in the US, hoping to buy a video game on the store’s Black Friday.

Eugene Daniel, an ABC reporter, said he passed a GameStop store in Norfolk, Virginia, and saw the line of people at the door. Some people talked to Eugene and said they had been there for more than 24 hours, hoping to buy a new console, even foregoing the famous Thanksgiving meal.

Other consumers went further, and even took beds and blankets to the sidewalk, where they had been since 6 am waiting for the store to open: at 7 am the other day. However, so far, the reporter does not yet know whether these same pilgrims have managed to buy their coveted video games.

It is worth mentioning that, due to the pandemic, American stores did not make the traditional midnight sale in the launch of the Xbox Series S / X and PS5 consoles. And, due to the confinement, there was also no opening of stores at midnight this Friday (27th), for the traditional Black Friday in the USA.



