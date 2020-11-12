Fans seem to be attacking this player on Twitter.

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

The production of season 3 of Legacies has started a month ago, but, it seems that that does not stop fans from attacking a cast member via Twitter.

Legacies fans have been attacking actor Matt Davids, or also known as Matthew Davis, who is tasked with playing the character Alaric Saltzman.

Matthew Davis’ character, Alaric Saltzman, runs the Salvatore School with the help of Caroline. But now, the actor is having some issues with fans for this reason.

On April 18, Matthew tweeted about boycotting China and how they lied to us. For his tweet, he was declared racist and xenophobic. Fans started attacking him in Twitter responses. He also threatened a fan on Twitter, but deleted the tweet later. However, some fans saved the tweet and posted it on Twitter.

The controversies that the actor has been generating since last year, have created rumors that his character Alaric Saltzman will die in season 3 of Legacies. Season 3 of Legacies has begun and the next season will air next year in January.

But will this character die for the next season? All Legacies fans are eager to see Season 3 in 2021.

The Blacklist, Legacies, Westworld: Spoilers of the Week

