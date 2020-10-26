Fans Say April Shouldn’t Leave The Show That Way

This makes television exciting, but sometimes abrupt exits, through death or another exit, can be disruptive to the larger narrative and the connection fans feel with Grey’s Anatomy as a whole.

This includes Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, who was shockingly offended in an unceremonious car accident while trying to be a Good Samaritan and provide help to people in need on Grey’s Anatomy.

Fans were furious at the death of this main character who had been a central part of the story from the beginning, and it proved that no one was safe. That certainly wasn’t the only death that left fans reeling.

The fans were definitely supporting April, but after a life-threatening accident, she made the abrupt decision to quit her job. With that, her character’s nearly decade-long run on Grey’s Anatomy came to an end.

Fans talked about the decline in the quality of Grey’s Anatomy, with many pointing to April’s departure as part of that decline. One fan wrote, “The firing of April and Arizona left a bad taste in my mouth.”

It’s clear that April’s departure was a serious blow to Grey’s Anatomy fans and that it ruined what could have been an incredible story arc for a favorite character.



