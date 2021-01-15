Fans reveal the character who lost the series the most

With the recent return of Rafael Barba in season 22, fans of Law & Order: SVU have talked about the character that has lost the most from the show.

The Law & Order: SVU series has had a large number of characters, but fans talk about two that are very important, Dr. George Huang (BD Wong) and now defense attorney Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) .

Huang and Barba bring a unique and fresh perspective to the cases the team has worked on. Which is why fans rank them as the biggest and biggest loss they’ve had on the show.

Now with Barba’s recent return to season 22, many fans are wondering if he really is the biggest loss the show has ever had and now he’s back.

“Huang because he was completely unique in his specialty.”

“Barba, although loved, and rightly so, played a replaceable character (ADA). There have been many loved ADAs (Cabbott, Casey, etc.). And I have no doubt that they will find a new one in the style of Barba ”.

“Huang, in my opinion, because he was usually critical to uncovering the crime.”

“He loved Barba, but he loved many of the ADAs. They don’t have a replacement for Huang. ”

No doubt George Huang adds an important element to the cases and helps solve many of them over the years, so the new episodes lose the perspective of having a different point of view.

Although more fans seem to think that Dr. George Huang is the “biggest loss” for Law & Order: SVU, some fans still think that Barba deserves that victory as well, so he will be looking to prove it in this season 22.