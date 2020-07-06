Fans remember Cameron Boyce one year after his death

The actor rose to fame with the Disney Channel series “Jessie”. It is a year since the sad death of Cameron Boyce , a Disney Channel actor who suffered an epilepsy attack.

12 months later, the loss and absence of the actor is still present, his personality and performances on TV and cinema managed to win the hearts of fans, who today remember him as a tribute for his mourning anniversary.

Cameron Boyce suffered from epilepsy , unfortunately during his sleep he suffered a sudden attack due to his condition, since then, family and friends have focused on keeping him present by sharing messages, photos with the actor and promoting the creation of his foundation “The Cameron Boyce Foundation ”

During his youth, Cameron wanted to end the gun violence that exists in the United States, the organization seeks to benefit young artists to remove them from a negative and toxic environment. Through social networks, fans have published photos, videos and their favorite moments of the Disney star.

Bueno, hoy se cumple 1 año de la muerte de Cameron Boyce. 1 año y todavía sigo sin poder creerlo. Les dejo un video de él cantando🌟 era literalmente un ángel! pic.twitter.com/UrtI1AnVPL — Agostina 💚🌈 (@_babylouis_) July 6, 2020

Cameron is still very much in their hearts and while his absence still hurts, fans also remember the words he shared with them to inspire them to make a better world for others.

The youth star was known for his great talent for dancing and his performances in “Jessie”, as the naughty Luke, also for his appearance in “They are like children”, opposite Adam Sandler, as well as the “Descendants” saga, playing the son of Cruella de Vil.

been a year since cameron boyce passed, he made my childhood and i watched him grow up, i remember finding out he had died and i cried a lot 🙁 hope you’re in a better place now cameron — paris 🍓|| 247 (@braindeadparis) July 6, 2020

His last performances were in “The Paradise City” and in the movie “Runt”. Disney Channel also paid tribute to him and shared a collage of photos of Cameron, ensuring that it will always remain in his memory.

Debby Ryan, protagonist of “Jessie” and babysitter for Cameron in the series, shared photos and videos on her social networks next to her, she knew him from a young age, even the decision to marry in December last year was after her loss, since it was a moment to be shared with him.

The actor was a great friend of his peers like Karan Brar, “Ravi”, who got a tattoo to remember him, inspired by a photograph of both. Dove Cameron also spoke about how much he helped her in her performance and the support she always gave her.



