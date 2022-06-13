Fans react to the prices of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line “SKKN”: “This is some kind of madness”

Kim Kardashian is best known as a reality TV star, but she became a billionaire thanks to her corrective underwear and beauty lines, not a TV show. The Kardashian Family star will soon have a new line of skin care products called SKKN, and she recently revealed the prices for each product. Here’s how much the Kardashian skin care line costs and what fans are saying about it.

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line will go on sale on June 21.

On June 1, Kim Kardashian shared a post on Instagram, in which it was reported that she was launching a new line of skin care products.

“I am pleased to finally introduce you to SKKN BY KIM, a nine—product anti-aging skin care ritual that I developed from start to finish,” Kardashian wrote. “I have been lucky enough to learn about the skin and its care from the world’s leading dermatologists and cosmetologists for many years, and every bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge that I have accumulated during this time.”

The entire product line will be available on June 21. On June 11, Kardashian shared another Instagram post detailing the prices of her new skin care products. Each product from the nine-piece line costs from $43 to $95 (or $37 to $81 for replenishment), and the entire collection costs $575.

Fans are unhappy with Kim Kardashian’s prices at SKKN

In a Reddit thread called “skkn prices,” fans shared their thoughts on the prices of Kim Kardashian’s new skin care products, and they couldn’t resist.

“I pay good money for skin care products, and my dermatologist recommended this good brand to me. It’s still cheaper than SKKN,” one fan wrote. “I would never pay that much money for a famous brand.”

One fan wrote: “These prices are insane… $95 per night of oil!!!” while another fan commented, “Kim is so out of touch with reality.”

Another fan stated that they could get better products at the same price. “If I’m going to spend that kind of money, I go to a cosmetologist and get medical—grade skin care with a bunch of studies and clinical trials supporting their claims,” they wrote. “This is some kind of madness without evidence and just fancy pictures from social networks.”

And another fan compared buying a Kardashian skin care line to throwing money away. “I don’t understand anyone who will pay such prices,” the fan wrote. “Even if you are rich and just love karjenners, you can find products that work just as well and much better, even at a lower price. You’re just throwing money in the trash.”

The reality TV star’s shapewear brand has made her a billionaire

Fans of Kim Kardashian will have to wait and see how her skincare line behaves after it comes out on June 21. Judging by the history, SKKN products will feel good, despite what some fans say about prices on the Internet. After all, Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims made her a billionaire.

Forbes declared Kardashian a billionaire in 2021. Although the reality show earns from her reality shows, brand deals and investments, the publication notes that Kardashian’s net worth has increased by about $780 million, mainly due to her two businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS. .

She and her boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted together with her billionaire colleague Jeff Bezos. Kardashian also recently bought a new private jet. It’s safe to say that even if her skincare line doesn’t succeed (and there’s no indication that it won’t), the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star will be fine.