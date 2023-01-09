Ryan Gosling is one of the most incredible actors in Hollywood today. After his roles in various genres, he became a universal superstar in the entertainment industry. The Canadian star has starred in all kinds of films, from romantic comedies to musicals and sci-fi dramas. You can never forget how he danced to the tunes of La La Land with his beautiful partner in the film Emma Stone.

In the meantime, he is preparing for the film adaptation of a fashionable doll from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The Notebook graduate plays the role of Ken’s plastic toy boy alongside Margot Robbie. Apparently, with his performance in the upcoming romantic comedy, Gosling proved that he can do anything. But have you ever imagined in an armored suit the role of one of the Marvel heroes for the MCU?

Fan Art Portrays Ryan Gosling in An Incredible Marvel Role

Over the past few years, the Marvel cinematic universe has introduced a franchise of new characters. Although there are suggestions that Nova will join the line, and fans certainly want Ryan Gosling in it. Something similar as such is revealed by exciting sources.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Josh (@clements.ink)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

In a message posted by the digital artist on Instagram, he created an amazing image depicting the Marvel cult hero. Nova, also named Richard Ryder, is a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps.

In a fascinating concept, the 42-year-old star puts on a superhero costume with blue electric eyes. The image clearly gives us an idea of what the actor will look like if he ever joins the MCU. Moreover, the artist wrote in the caption, asking fans if they want an Oscar-nominated star on this avatar.

Marvel fans have been waiting for Nova to appear on the movie screen for a long time, but there is no confirmation of this. So we don’t know if Ryan Gosling will portray Nova’s character or not. Meanwhile, rumors are spreading on the Internet that the loving American singer Dua Lipa will join Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Are you excited about Barbie’s release? The film is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.