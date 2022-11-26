Fans of Will Smith Criticized The Publication For Comparing The Actor to Brad Pitt and Called It Disgusting” For This Reason

Will Smith has had a tough year. After the incident at the Oscars in 2022, when he hit the host of the evening Chris Rock, the actor was under the microscope. He took to the stage at The Rock when he joked about the condition of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The altercation occurred during a live broadcast ceremony, and Smith was banned from attending the Academy due to indecent behavior. The incident inspired The Hollywood Reporter to write an article about the stars whose antics behind the scenes reduced their chances of winning an Oscar.

While several sources covered the infamous Oscar fiasco, this particular article struck a chord with Smith’s fans when it paired the actor with Brad Pitt. Furious fans took to Twitter to criticize the publication for the article.

Fans of Will Smith are outraged by his comparison with Brad Pitt.

While both stars are Hollywood stars, fans aren’t happy to find the Independence Day actor’s name on the same list as Brad Pitt’s. Apparently, they find it extremely inappropriate to compare Will Smith with other celebrities who have been accused of violence or sexual harassment in the past. In addition to the two stars, the list also includes Casey Affleck, Letitia Wright, Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

How dare you compare Will and Letitia to Brad Pitt the man who abused Angelina Jolie and her kids on a plane, Will Smith was defending his wife’s honor and the same energy need to be brought on Brad Pitt #BradPittIsAnAbuser https://t.co/qTnoAAan9z — 👑queen shar👑 (@imjustshar__) November 22, 2022

Brad Pitt terrorized Angelina and her kids on that plane to the point the kids were too afraid to go use the bathroom on a 10 hr flight out of fear of walking past Pitt who had chosen for some depraved reason to sit at the back of the plane. Will Smith did nothing wrong https://t.co/nzchzx2enG — Evelyn Akpos (@EveAkpos) November 22, 2022

Will Smith smacked a peer and almost immediately apologized. Leticia tweeted out an anti vaxx link two years ago and apologized. Brad Pitt terrorized his wife and kids and *crickets.* But yeah these are all definitely the same!! pic.twitter.com/dfRRpU5QYk — STOP DONATING TO ADL, BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) November 22, 2022

While Smith has never been accused of any sexual harassment or domestic violence off-screen, Pitt has recently been criticized. The bullet train actor was accused of abuse and domestic violence in October when Angelina Jolie filed a complaint against him. Apparently, the actor terrorized Jolie and her children during a flight in 2016. After this incident, the couple broke up, and soon after, the actress filed for divorce. Although the 58-year-old has not apologized for his behavior, Smith has apologized. He has repeatedly appealed to Rock, but he is not ready to hear his apology.

However, Smith is preparing to return with Emancipation.

Do you think the publication was wrong by bringing all the actors together? Share your opinion with us in the comments.