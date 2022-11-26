Fans of Will Smith Criticized The Publication For Comparing The Actor to Brad Pitt and Called It Disgusting” For This Reason

Adam Woods
Will Smith has had a tough year. After the incident at the Oscars in 2022, when he hit the host of the evening Chris Rock, the actor was under the microscope. He took to the stage at The Rock when he joked about the condition of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The altercation occurred during a live broadcast ceremony, and Smith was banned from attending the Academy due to indecent behavior. The incident inspired The Hollywood Reporter to write an article about the stars whose antics behind the scenes reduced their chances of winning an Oscar.

While several sources covered the infamous Oscar fiasco, this particular article struck a chord with Smith’s fans when it paired the actor with Brad Pitt. Furious fans took to Twitter to criticize the publication for the article.

Fans of Will Smith are outraged by his comparison with Brad Pitt.

While both stars are Hollywood stars, fans aren’t happy to find the Independence Day actor’s name on the same list as Brad Pitt’s. Apparently, they find it extremely inappropriate to compare Will Smith with other celebrities who have been accused of violence or sexual harassment in the past. In addition to the two stars, the list also includes Casey Affleck, Letitia Wright, Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

 

While Smith has never been accused of any sexual harassment or domestic violence off-screen, Pitt has recently been criticized. The bullet train actor was accused of abuse and domestic violence in October when Angelina Jolie filed a complaint against him. Apparently, the actor terrorized Jolie and her children during a flight in 2016. After this incident, the couple broke up, and soon after, the actress filed for divorce. Although the 58-year-old has not apologized for his behavior, Smith has apologized. He has repeatedly appealed to Rock, but he is not ready to hear his apology.

However, Smith is preparing to return with Emancipation.

Do you think the publication was wrong by bringing all the actors together? Share your opinion with us in the comments.

