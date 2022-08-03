Fans of the TV series “Breaking Bad” celebrate the return of Walt and Jesse, and “Better call Saul” are under a tax lawsuit

“Better Call Saul” is just two weeks away from completing an insanely ambitious and extremely excellent journey into the Albuquerque underworld in the years leading up to “Breaking Bad.” Of course, all the dates coincided with the airing of the 611th episode of Breaking Bad. But just as fans were finally able to wholeheartedly celebrate Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul committing the long-awaited massacre of television icons Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the world of Sol, the AMC drama unexpectedly (and perhaps for the brand’s sake) was sued over an episode that aired earlier this season..

Producers AMC Networks, Sony Pictures and Better Call Saul have been tested in a lawsuit filed by Liberty Tax Service, which is suing on the basis of trademark and trademark infringement. According to TheWrap, the company is pursuing a legal drama for “intentional misuse” in portraying Betsy and Craig Kettleman’s company Sweet Liberty Tax Services, which was introduced to the show in the first half of the season with episode 602, “Carrots and Carrots.” Stick.”

The Liberty IRS continues to claim that the show is responsible for “dilution, defamation, humiliation and insulting lies” regarding how the fictional company headed by the money-hungry and embezzlement-friendly Kettleman family was portrayed. In addition to the similarity in the name itself, the real tax company claims that the Better Call Saul team intentionally copied the Liberty Tax logo and style, which includes various images depicting the American flag and the Statue of Liberty.

Here are some specific formulations from the lawsuit implying the intent of the AMC drama.

Of all the names that the Defendants could use for the tax business depicted in Episode 2, they decided not to be original at all, but instead to strip off the famous Liberty Tax trademarks that have been used for more than 25 years and imitate the real trademark. Location of Liberty Tax by simply adding the word “Sweet” in front of the Liberty Tax trademark.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like AMC Networks, Sony Pictures or any of the producers of Better Call Saul are talking about the existence of a lawsuit, which is understandable. It is difficult to say how seriously they will take the new application, since it is unlikely that any particular tax company has the final rights to use the Statue of Liberty or other American iconography in their logos and the like. To me, the Kettleman company looked like 100 other small tax relief operations, but this obviously doesn’t reflect reality, otherwise the Liberty Tax Service could have 100 other lawsuits on the table.

Fans will undoubtedly remember that Sweet Liberty Tax Services was the very place where Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, acquired an inflatable Statue of Liberty, which stands on top of the character’s lawyer’s office in the mall both in the prequel and in the Breaking Bad series itself. It was also the place where Emmy-nominated Rhea Seahorn found more footing on the shakier side of Jimmy’s legitimacy, which inevitably led to all kinds of terrible things, such as her departure from Jimmy and New Mexico in general.

In anticipation of how this trial will end, the final episodes of "Better Call Saul" will be broadcast over the next two Mondays on AMC at 21:00 ET.