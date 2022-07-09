Fans of the Spider-Man game discuss the improvements they want to see in Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man has an incredibly active community where fans are constantly sharing unique photos, making requests for costumes and discussing the directions in which the sequel can develop. Recently, in the Marvel’s Spider-Man theme, fans shared the improvements they would like to see in the sequel, paying special attention to the existing mechanics that could be improved.

This is not the first such post in Marvel’s Spider-Man subreddit. Recently, fans were discussing the potential of the random disasters feature in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which expands on random crimes, while a few months ago gamers were discussing MJ’s stealth missions and whether they should return. Potential improvements to bypass and combat were discussed, as well as the theme of suit customization. While it remains to be seen if Insomniac will take any of these reviews into account, fans continue to share their opinions online.

A Reddit thread started by Kiiidou asked Marvel’s Spider-Man community what aspect of the original game they want to improve for the sequel, and in the comments you can see some interesting answers. For example, Darth-Caesus wants to improve the stealth system. While they praise destruction and fun, and were happy that Spider-Man: Miles Morales added wall destruction, they want to see the best AI that regularly scans walls and ceilings. They also want to see new options for dismantling vents and sewers.

Another commentator named Norkelman suggested several motion improvements in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Although most would agree that the web in the original game is just great, there is always room for improvement. According to this player, they want more interaction with New York, they want to have the freedom to rush through cars and touch the ground with a Spider’s hand. They would like to be able to crawl on walls quickly, and also insist on more animations and wall fights in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Redditors known as TheMightyMonarchx7 and kaijuking87 listed several improvements, but both insisted on including new challenging enemies such as Spider Killers. If these players had their wish, the Spider Slayers would seemingly function as the Valkyries of God of War, and the players would end up fighting Alistair Smythe once everyone was dealt with. As players want to see more boss battles in the sequel, this could be an interesting way for Insomniac to do this, as it will allow the developer to reuse assets, but create numerous fights that will be different from others. With many other intriguing suggestions, this branch is worthy of the attention of Spider fans.

Since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still in development and won’t be released until 2023, it’s possible some of these suggestions could be included in the game before its release. If any of these additions are made, the game will benefit greatly, allowing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to surpass its predecessor.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on PS5 in 2023.