Fans of the series “Sister Wives” believe that this first wife “sees through the sobs” Robin Brown

Viewers of the TLC series “Sister Wives” stayed with the Brown Clan for 16 seasons and many changes that turned the polygamous family upside down. After two moves, a marriage breakdown, children, a pandemic and separation, Sister Wives fans believe they understand the family dynamics. Therefore, some believe that they know which of Cody Brown’s wives is smart enough to “figure out the Sobbing Robin” Brown. Do you know whose wife Brown is?

Some fans of “Sister Wives” believe that Robin Brown is the least cute of Cody Brown’s wives.

Polygamist Cody Brown took four wives in 25 years.

He officially married his first wife Mary in 1990. In 1993, a spiritual union with Janelle followed.

Cody married his third wife, Christine Brown, in March 1994. In December 2014, Cody married his fourth and final wife, Robin Brown.

Robin is considered the least favorite in the clan because of the way she is portrayed in the TV series “Sister Wives”.

Cody’s fourth wife joined the polygamous clan 16 years after marrying his third wife, Kristina.

The clan seemed to struggle with Robin joining the family when it seemed like they were used to a routine that worked for their extended family.

Cody’s apparent favoritism towards Robin compared to his other wives has caused controversy in his other marriages.

At the moment, Cody and Robin are the only Brown couple who have a fully functioning marriage.

Kristin Brown left the family in 2021 when she realized that Cody no longer wanted an intimate relationship.

Mary and Cody’s union is friendship, and Janelle formed an alliance with her spiritual husband, who she said was “good” during the candid episode of 2022.

This is the first wife who “sees through the sobbing Robin”

Janelle and Cody Brown’s relationship stalled during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans believe She’s a wife through Robin Brown,

In a Reddit post titled “Robin and Her Crying,” Sister Wives fans discussed who was the only sister-wife who “sees through Robin crying.”

“Robin falsely cries when she feels guilty, trying to deflect guilt and emotional manipulation from herself. She also giggles nervously when she lies. I noticed that when she pretends to cry, Cody comes to her defense, gets angry and punishes the one who made her cry. I think Janelle sees “Sobbin Robin” through and through, and that’s why you often see her rolling her eyes and squinting at her, but she realized that you can’t cross Robin, otherwise Cody will make you pay,” wrote one of the viewers.

“I’m always curious if they’re watching their show because they’ll see right through fucking Robin, lol,” wrote a second fan. “I agree; Janelle has her eye on Robin.

“I hope these other wives, mostly Mary, see all of Robin’s manipulations. How Mary jumps when Robin says that. I’m sorry, but Mary deserves more than this whole family. People like to hate her, but everyone speaks so badly about her. I think she was heartbroken for all her relationship with Cody,” said a fourth viewer.

Season 17 is the beginning of the TLC series.

According to Kristin and Cody’s son Pedon Brown, in January 2022, the family began filming the 17th season of the TV series “Sister Wives”.

Kristin separated from the polygamist clan and moved to Utah.

Season 17 is likely to focus on Cody’s numerous broken relationships with his wives and children.

The family remained silent about the current state of their relationship on social media.

TLC has not yet announced a release date for the new season.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.