Fans of “The Hulk Woman” Should Watch This Classic Adult Swim Comedy

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” achieved some success in the first few episodes, mixing the familiar antics of MCU superheroes with a forensic comedy. It’s a fun trick, but it’s a familiar format that at least one other comedy series has managed to make work before.

“The Hulk Woman” is one of the few full-fledged comedies in the Marvel lineup. While humor works for some and doesn’t work for others, it undoubtedly pushes the action aside to focus on the jokes. Jennifer Walters’ humor about breaking the fourth wall continues to insist that her law practice is at the center of the show, and she’s usually right.

The Marvel cinematic universe has established the first law firm in the universe dealing exclusively with superheroes. It is a logical and understandable idea that people with superhuman abilities will be otherwise governed by the legal system, so they should have their own representation. In the two cases that the organization has so far considered, one required parole for a supervillain, and the other was a civil case of a mortal man deceived by an otherworldly being. These would probably be fairly common cases in the MCU world, and although they are funny to us, they would become something routine there. There are still a lot of Hulk Women left, but Jen’s firm could present a few more absurd cases. The law firm Sebben & Sebben could tell her some funny stories.

The premiere of “Harvey Birdman: Sworn lawyer” took place on September 2, 2001. It was one of the first shows ever to be released on the screen under the name Adult Swim. This programming block has since become famous for hits like “Rick and Morty” and viral oddities like “Too Many Cooks,” but at the time it was a strange new idea. The series was created by Michael Ouwelin and Eric Richter as one of the many spin-offs of “From Ghost Coast to Coast”. He quickly became the most iconic part of the legacy of this show, besides the series itself. The series lasted four seasons and 39 episodes, but appeared in reruns in the Adult Swim block for many years after its completion. It also inspired a 2021 reboot in the form of Birdgirl, ensuring that her legacy remains in the present day.

Like Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Harvey Birdman borrowed some existing Hanna-Barbera characters and remade them in a new light. The show exists as a sequel to the 1967 TV series Birdman and the Galaxy Trio, which tells the story of the hero Birdman, who uses his solar-powered wings to fight villains. In Harvey Birdman, the hero moved away from the superhero lifestyle and became a practicing lawyer. The show tells of his weekly misadventures as he introduces clients who are almost always also old Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters. There were several practicing superheroes among his clients, but big names were almost always out of reach. Classic cartoon characters such as Scooby-Doo, Grape Eyp, Flintstones, Jetsons and many other old faces will become Harvey Birdman’s clients.

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law’s sense of humor will be familiar to anyone who has watched any Adult Swim content over the past two decades. It’s surreal and highly referential. The central joke often revolves around adding some absurd character trait to a recognizable face. Many characters have found that their roles have completely changed to fit the narrative. The villains from Birdman’s old show turned up against him in the courtroom again. Some of the jokes were more common than others, such as when Shaggy and Scooby-Doo joke about weed. The series is 20 years old, so not every fragment of it has aged well, but the series has part of the DNA of the next decades of absurdist comedy. Absurdist humor makes it easier to watch, as jokes appear and disappear as quickly as they were raised. In many ways, despite the fact that the series has similar premises, they could not be further apart in terms of humor.

Adult Swim has no patent for an absurdist sense of humor. The Internet has made this a standard operating procedure for one or two whole generations of people. Concepts have come full circle. The content of Old Adult Swim inspired young authors on sites like Newgrounds, which eventually led to the creators of Newgrounds releasing shows like Smiling Friends. However, She-Hulk’s humor is much closer to My Cousin Vinny than to Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Most jokes are suitable for a multi-camera sitcom, a laugh track and everything else. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it can feel a little dated at times, especially without the satirical wit of WandaVision, which intentionally did the same thing. The Hulk woman likes to break the fourth wall and joke about prison wives, but perhaps a little chaotic absurdity would not hurt the series. With such a large universe to play with, a more anarchic series could have some fun.