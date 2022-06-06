Fans of the creators of Hill House and Midnight Mass will be thrilled with a chilling first look at his latest Netflix horror The Midnight Club

When I was a child of the 80s, my literary tastes in the horror genre mainly consisted of Christopher Pike and Stephen King, starting from adolescence and ending with young adulthood, so it would not be an understatement to say that I was very impressed by the creator of “Ghosts of the House on the Hill” Mike. Flanagan’s career and filmography. With two film adaptations of King (“Gerald’s Game”, “Doctor Sleep”) under his belt, Flanagan brilliantly uses Pike’s almost completely unadapted bibliography for the horror thriller “Midnight Club”, his latest project aimed at a wide variety of genre fans and Netflix subscribers. As seen above, the first teaser has a bit in common visually with both Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, and hints at dark stories that have yet to be told.

The basis for the “Midnight Club” clue is certainly not the most touching or encouraging, since the name refers to a group of terminally ill teenagers living in a hospice run by a mysterious doctor. (The doctor in question is portrayed by the queen of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Heather Langenkamp, and I can’t wait to see her in action.) These teens were obviously the ones who spoke directly to our mortal cores in a promo focused on Geeked Week as slightly creepy shit. walked around them.

The young members of Midnight Club are mostly promising actors, and Midnight Mass fans probably recognized Annara Shepard and Igby Rigney, who were quite impressive in their breakthrough roles of Lisa and Warren. Others include veteran “Babysitter’s Club” Aya Furukawa, actor William Chris Sumpter and future stars of “The Fall of the House of Usher” Ruth Codd and Saurian Sapkota. (Also a Mike Flanagan miniseries.) A few stars we’ll have to wait to see their Midnight Club elements are Flanagan’s frequent collaborator Samantha Sloyan, her Hill House co—star Robert Longstreet, and their Midnight Mass co-stars Zach Guilford and Matt Beadel. The veteran of “X-Files” and “Download” William B. Davis is also in business, and I can’t imagine that he plays a cheerful hero here.

Although there are no episodic shots, the first teaser of The Midnight Club gives fans a taste of their mantra — or something like the audio equivalent of taste – as shown below:

To those who were before, to those who are after, to us now and to those who are after. Visible or invisible, here, but not here.

Don’t confuse this team with the Midnight Society from “Are You Afraid of the Dark”? although, since not everyone is guaranteed to get to these weekly meetings. It’s not just gallows humor on my part, as The Midnight Club teaser doesn’t quite hide the idea that creeping death is the driving force behind these characters. In addition, there will be all sorts of logistical problems when these particular young people go out and start fires in the forest without the knowledge of others.

This first look is also pure Mike Flanagan Netflix magic, starting with its stunning setting and picturesque interiors that lead to his Hill House and Bly Manor credits. In addition, there are various background visual effects and frightening fractions of a second, which are the hallmark of the Haunting series. But then the teaser brings the scale back to Christopher Pike’s side, essentially recreating Simon & Schuster’s original paperback cover, albeit not completely filled with white characters, and I dare say the Grim Reaper that appears above may not be all that human. And who can ignore this fiery logo?

It is reported that Midnight Club is going to bring several Christopher Pike stories to life with the help of the group’s narration device, although little has been confirmed about this. Similarly, we are still not sure when the show will appear for fans on the streaming service, but I will send everyone a chain letter when it is released. (Another one of his books.) In the meantime, check out everything coming soon on the streaming service, with our Netflix premiere schedule for 2022, and follow the news about the Fall of the House of Usher, hopefully without any other mishaps like Frank Langella shooting.