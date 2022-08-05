Fans of the 90-Day-Old Groom Find a New Hole in the Plot of Jibri & Miona’s Storyline

Warning: This article may contain spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé storylines.

The star of the new 90-day fiance Jibri Bell became part of the controversy as viewers noticed that he apparently wore an engagement ring before the wedding in the show. The 28-year-old musician is best known for his appearance in season 9, where he appeared with his 24-year-old fiancee Miona Bell. The couple’s relationship began many years ago in Northern Serbia when they met during an event. Since then, they have traveled the world together, creating memories and building love. On the 90th day of the groom, the couple began their journey after Miona came to the United States to get married and live a luxurious life with her beau.

Since the beginning of season 9, many viewers have scolded Jibri and Miona for being extremely pretentious and arrogant. People think that the popular couple rigged their storyline, from fights to family drama, just to influence. In addition, many fans of 90 Day Fiancé also believe that Jibri and Miona’s relationship consists of boring problems and typical drama, which makes them quite boring to watch in the series. The couple has already been part of numerous controversies; for example, when Djibri called Miona his wife in an interview with an old Serbian news channel.

Related: The 90-Day Groom: Why David Was Right to Ask Jibri about Mion

However, the latest fan discovery hints that the couple were married before they appeared on the show. A Reddit thread posted by Affectionate-Ad9540 shows that Jibri is supposedly wearing an engagement ring. The redditor wrote that he “already wears an engagement ring and talks about how he is going to get married.” The screenshot shows how Jibri blushes at the thought of marrying Mion, accidentally showing his wedding ring to the camera. After seeing the post, several fans of the 90-day-old groom left thoughtful ideas in the comments. Redditor wrote: “These guys have been married for 2 or 3 years. They allegedly got married in Serbia and lived in Los Angeles. Everything is fake.” Another Redditor chimed in: “These were the stories that made me stop watching the show altogether.”

Although it is difficult to determine whether the ring was an engagement or engagement ring, rumors about the couple’s proposed wedding have been going around for some time. Earlier in the message Telegraf.rs Miona was mentioned as Jibri’s wife. It’s shocking that the article was published in June 2020, which means that the couple may have tied the knot long before they became reality TV stars. Another big question: if the couple got married many years ago, why didn’t Gibri’s parents know Miona before she came to America? The confusing chronology of the couple’s relationship has made many fans of the 90-day-old groom wonder if they are real.

It seems Jibri and Miona have come up with a few things in their relationship for the show. However, fans are disappointed that their story was extremely predictable due to obvious signs such as their Instagram activity. Couples from season 9 publish love posts on social networks, which kills the curiosity of many fans. Since the whole point of the show is to see which couple will eventually get married, telltale signs like the shared surnames of Jibri and Miona are a huge spoiler when it comes to enjoying the show. However, fans of 90 Day Fiancé can look forward to when Jibri’s parents surprise him with their presence at the wedding.